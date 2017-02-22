Newsvine

Soccer Fans' Racist 'Monkey Chants' Cause Brazilian Star To Leave Game In Tears | The Huffington Post

By Rebecca Shapiro      02/21/2017

Partizan Belgrade’s Everton Luiz played an entire soccer game against Rad Belgrade on Sunday as rival fans hurled racist chants and remarks at him.

Luiz, a Brazilian player who joined the Serbia team last year, was subjected to vicious “monkey chants,” racist remarks and even a banner bearing an insulting message, The Associated Press reported Monday. The banner was only removed when a referee forced the fans to take it down.

Continue reading...

 

