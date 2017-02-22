Dad Writes Heartbreaking Tribute To Wife Who Is Carrying Baby Without Brain To Term

Parents

By Caroline Bologna February 21, 2017

An Oklahoma father paid tribute to his pregnant wife’s selflessness in a beautiful viral post.

On Feb. 17, Royce Young posted a photo of his wife, Keri, on Facebook. The photo shows Keri, who is seven months pregnant with their second child, sleeping peacefully on their couch.

In the long caption, Royce explained why his wife is so inspiring to him and shared the tearjerking details of this pregnancy.

Keri is pregnant with a baby girl, whom she and her husband have decided to name Eva. Tragically, the couple learned at their 19-week ultrasound that their daughter did not have a brain. Royce described that moment in his Facebook post.

