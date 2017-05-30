Newsvine

This is what happens to your brain when you don't get enough sleep

Tue May 30, 2017
By Olivia Blair May 29 2017

When you feel particularly exhausted, it can definitely feel like you are also lacking in brain capacity.

Now, a new study has suggested this could be because chronic sleep deprivation can actually cause the brain to eat itself.

New research, conducted by Michele Bellesi of the Marche Polytechnic University in Italy and published in the Journal of Neuroscience, analysed the brains of mice who had regular sleep, spontaneous wake, sleep deprivation and chronic sleep deprivation.

Using block-face scanning software, the scientists measured the synapses and cell processes in the mouse’s frontal cortex. Specifically looking at cells called astrocytes cells, the researchers found that the sleep-deprived mice showed more activity with these cells.

The findings suggest astrocytes start breaking down more of the brain’s debris.

"We show for the first time that portions of the synapses are literally eaten by astrocytes because of sleep loss," Mr Bellesi told the New Scientist. He added that it is not necessarily a bad thing as it could just be the brain’s way of "cleaning" up old brain "debris."

Continue reading...

