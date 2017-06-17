Migrant arrests at Arizona aid camp raise worries of more deaths in the desert

Ronald J. Hansen, The Arizona Republic - June 17, 2017

PHOENIX — The arrests of four people at a desert-aid camp for migrants Thursday may suggest a more aggressive border control policy taking shape in southern Arizona and could deter some from seeking help as a scorching heat wave approaches.

The arrests at a camp in Arivaca, which was established to prevent the deaths of migrants crossing Arizona's desert, came after federal authorities monitored the aid station for about two days, said Emma Buck, a volunteer with No More Deaths, which operates the site.

They also came without the usual legal negotiations for their surrender, Buck said. Instead, U.S. Customs and Border Protection obtained a warrant and arrested four people at the camp, which is about 11 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border.

Buck said that seems at odds with an agreement No More Deaths reached with federal officials several years ago in which border authorities said they would not impede humanitarian efforts.

But the agency said in a statement Friday that it had “reached out” to No More Deaths "to continue a positive working relationship and resolve the situation amicably" but was unsuccessful.

In a statement, CBP said agents had seen the migrants walking north on a "known smuggling route" and tracked them to the camp. CBP said that it had found no “foot sign” of them leaving the camp.

All four were Mexicans, CBP said, and one was "a convicted aggravated felon for drug charges."

