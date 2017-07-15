New video shows Bakari Henderson kicked, beaten by group of men in Greece attack

By Kristine Phillips July 2017

American Bakari Henderson was killed by a group of as many as 15 men because of an argument over a selfie at a bar on a Greek island, police said.

A confrontation began after Henderson, who was vacationing with friends, asked to take a picture with a waitress, and quickly escalated into a fistfight involving other customers and two bar employees, Greek police spokesman Theodore Chronopoulos told The Washington Post. The 22-year-old recent graduate of the University of Arizona was fatally beaten in a span of just 30 seconds, Chronopoulos said.

“They kicked and punched him to his body and his head,” he said. “His death came from hits in his head.”

Nine men have been arrested and charged with intentional homicide.

The fight happened during a bar night devoted to Serbians. Chronopoulos said one of the suspects, a 33-year-old Serbian, got in an argument with the waitress over the selfie. He also hit Henderson, who then smashed a beer bottle on the other customer's table, Chronopoulos said. Soon, about 10 to 15 men chased Henderson outside the bar and immediately caught him. They left him lying on the ground after beating him.

There is a short video showing the beating of Bakari-Henderson. I haven't watched it so I can't vouch for it.