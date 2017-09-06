Newsvine

Suz

About Newsvine Since 02/2008 Articles: 10 Seeds: 21 Comments: 8957 Since: Sep 2012

Disney criticized over casting white actor in live-action 'Aladdin'

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Suz View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONFOXNews.com
Seeded on Wed Sep 6, 2017 3:29 PM
Discuss:

Published September 06, 2017

Billy Magnussen, a white actor, has been cast to play a prince in Disney’s upcoming “Aladdin” live action remake but many social media users criticized the move, accusing the studio giant of "whitewashing" the film's plot.

Magnussen, who played a prince in Disney’s “Into the Woods,” was slated to play Prince Anders, who was not a character in the 1992 animated version. The Telegraph reported that Magnussen’s character would be Aladdin’s rival to winning over Princess Jasmine’s heart.

Social media critics slammed the casting decision Tuesday and accused Disney of “whitewashing” the plot of the film.

Continue reading...

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor