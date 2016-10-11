Newsvine

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Calls Colin Kaepernick's National Anthem Protest 'Dumb'

By CHRISTINE HAUSER  OCT. 11, 2016

Photograph:  Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg of the Supreme Court in 2013. Credit Todd Heisler/The New York Times

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Supreme Court justice who came under fire recently for lacerating comments about Donald J. Trump, has dropped another eyebrow-raising remark about a different figure in the news: the N.F.L. football player Colin Kaepernick and his protest surrounding the national anthem.

In an interview published on Monday by Yahoo News, Justice Ginsburg said that the San Francisco 49ers quarterback’s move to kneel and not stand during the anthem, as a protest against police brutality and racial oppression, was “dumb.” The gesture has been adapted by other professional athletes and has even spread to high school teams.

When asked by the news site’s global anchor, Katie Couric, what she thought of the protest, Justice Ginsburg said: “I think it’s really dumb of them. Would I arrest them for doing it? No. I think it’s dumb and disrespectful.”

Continue reading...

 

