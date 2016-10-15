ROTC teen lifts spirits of crying cheerleader missing her military dad

Scott Stump TODAY

A heartbreaking moment for an elementary school cheerleader missing her military father turned into an uplifting scene thanks to a kind gesture from a high school student in the stands.

Addie Rodriguez, 9, was performing with her team during a game on the field at Central Catholic High School in San Antonio last weekend when the girls were joined by their parents. After the mothers did a routine with their daughters, the fathers came out of the stands to hoist them on their shoulders for a special cheer.

Addie's father, 25-year-old Abel Rodriguez, a medevac tech in the Air Force, is in training at Travis Air Force Base in California and couldn't be there.

Addie burst into tears thinking of him, but what happened next wiped them away: Matthew Garcia, a senior at Central Catholic, ran down from the bleachers and hoisted her on his shoulders like all the other fathers.

