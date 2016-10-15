Newsvine

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg voices regret over her 'harsh' put-down of Colin Kaepernick's protest - LA Times

By David G. Savage

Oct 14, 2016 2:45 pm | Reporting from Washington

For the second time in recent months, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg voiced regret for unwisely sounding off in an interview.

On Friday, the liberal justice said she should not have denounced NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s silent protests during the national anthem as “dumb” and “disrespectful.”

“Barely aware of the incident or its purpose, my comments were inappropriately dismissive and harsh,” Ginsburg said in a brief statement issued Friday afternoon. “I should have declined to respond.”

Continue reading...

 

