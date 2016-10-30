Not all the Standing Rock Sioux are Protesting the Pipeline

Standing Rock Sioux Reservation, North Dakota (CNN) Ask around and you'll hear stories of pipeline protesters who've traveled great distances.

They've come from Japan, Russia and Germany. Australia, Israel and Serbia. And, of course, there are the allies, not exclusively Native American or indigenous, who've flocked here from all corners of the US.

Wishing they'd go home

No one makes this clearer than Robert Fool Bear Sr., 54, district chairman of Cannon Ball. The town he runs, estimated population of 840, is just a few miles from the action. It's so close that, given the faceoffs with law enforcement, you have to pass through a police checkpoint to reach it.

It's about time people heard from folks like him, he says. Fool Bear has had it with the protesters.

He says that more than two years ago, when members of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe could have attended hearings to make their concerns known, they didn't care.

Now, suddenly, the crowds are out of control, and he fears it's just a matter of time before someone gets seriously hurt.

