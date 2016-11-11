Check Out the Epic Father-Daughter Dance That Blew Everyone Away

I came across this happy video while I was searching for hair products and this is what I found. We could all use a few seconds of smiles! Enjoy!
Mikayla's dad ("Nate-daddy") wanted me to post this epic video of their wedding reception daddy daughter dance. To all you dads out there, he says, "NEVER PASS UP A CHANCE TO DANCE WITH YOUR DAUGHTER!" He also said that this dance was his chance to treat his daughter how she should be treated (as a princess). Sooo tender.
The dance started out so sweet and traditional and caught everyone by surprise. Haha! I loved filming Mikayla and her dad's epic and awesome choreographed daddy daughter wedding dance.
