Check Out the Epic Father-Daughter Dance That Blew Everyone Away

I came across this happy video while I was searching for hair products and this is what I found. We could all use a few seconds of smiles! Enjoy!

Mikayla's dad ("Nate-daddy") wanted me to post this epic video of their wedding reception daddy daughter dance. To all you dads out there, he says, "NEVER PASS UP A CHANCE TO DANCE WITH YOUR DAUGHTER!" He also said that this dance was his chance to treat his daughter how she should be treated (as a princess). Sooo tender.

The dance started out so sweet and traditional and caught everyone by surprise. Haha! I loved filming Mikayla and her dad's epic and awesome choreographed daddy daughter wedding dance.

Filmed with love by yours truly,

BP Film & Photo

www.bpfilmandphoto.com

FOLLOW ME ON INSTAGRAM: @bethany.petersen