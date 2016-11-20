Just a Friendly Chat Between 2 Worried Late-Night Hosts

NEWARK — As the two late-night comedians sat across from each other on the stage of the New Jersey Performing Arts Center here on Saturday night, Stephen Colbert asked John Oliver why he had not yet been given a commitment for four more seasons.

“There’s a clear road that you can put your foot out,” said Mr. Colbert, the host of “The Late Show” on CBS.

Mr. Oliver, the anchor of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight,” replied brightly but fatalistically: “The kind of road that ‘Thelma & Louise’ drove off.”

Though they didn’t spell it out, the two were talking about the victory of President-elect Donald J. Trump, who, after a months-long barrage of jokes from these and other hosts, is about to assume the highest office in the land.

