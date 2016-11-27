Judge rules anorexic N.J. woman can't be force fed

USA Today Network Peggy Wright, (Morris County, N.J.)

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — A severely anorexic New Jersey woman who has been a psychiatric patient since 2014 cannot be artificially fed against her wishes, a judge has ruled.

The opinion delivered Monday by Superior Court Judge Paul Armstrong in Morristown was shaped by established rights to self-determination and privacy, legislation passed since the 1990s, and multiple landmark rulings that include the case of Karen Ann Quinlan, whose parents Armstrong represented in the 1970s when Joseph and Julia Quinlan fought successfully to have their daughter, who was in a persistent vegetative state, removed from a ventilator.

Armstrong found that the 29-year-old Morris County woman, identified only as A.G., had expressed an unwavering wish to refuse force-feeding after a near-lifelong battle with anorexia nervosa.

The Department of Human Services wanted A.G. — who has weighed between 60 and 69 pounds in the past year — to be force-fed through a nasogastric tube and additionally helped through an experimental program of Ketamine use for her depression and increased time with family and her pets.

