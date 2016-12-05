A Stirring Victory for a Texas High School. Then the Unthinkable.

IRAAN, Tex. — This is not the story we intended to report, about a fatal bus crash and injured cheerleaders and ecstatic celebration whipsawed into gut-punching tragedy.

I traveled to West Texas last week with the photographer Ilana Panich-Linsman for more salutary reasons. We wanted to chronicle a high school football team so dominant that it had not lost a regular-season game in four seasons, and yet in a place so tiny and remote that homecoming was held only every other year.

There was to be a quirky angle, too, a somewhat irritated but mostly amused reaction here to viral fake-news videos posted in January on a website called Stranger Than Fiction News. The videos claimed that Iraan (pronounced Ira Ann) was a ghost town, not the oil town it is. That no one lived there. That the football team was a fake bused in from elsewhere. That the 1,200 residents actually lived underground in a secret city.

“That’s why we don’t have a dome on our stadium,” Jim Baum, 49, the principal at Iraan High School, joked on Friday morning. “You don’t need one when you’re underground.”

Hours later, Iraan won the game, reaching the state semifinals for the first time in 20 years.

And Ms. Pope was dead.

