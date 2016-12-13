Newsvine

Cops literally drag woman off plane for not following rules | New York Post - UPDATED FROM THE DAILY MAIL

By Natalie Musumeci   December 13, 2016 | 9:02am

 

A rotund air traveler was hauled off a commercial airplane — providing in-flight entertainment to some passengers who found the embarrassing ordeal amusing, video footage of the spectacle shows.

The 2-minute YouTube clip shows officers and crew members huddled around the woman, who allegedly refused to comply with boarding procedures on the San Diego-bound Delta flight at Detroit Metro Airport Monday morning.

An officer is then seen dragging the passenger by her arms through the narrow aisle to the front of the plane, as passengers rubberneck to catch a glimpse of the ruckus

 

