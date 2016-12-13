Supposedly tolerant NYC is making the Trump kids' lives 'horrible' | New York Post

Protesters in the city may chant, “Love trumps hate,” but that’s not stopping some from piling on Donald Trump’s family.

“You can’t be a Trump supporter in the city,” an old Buckley School classmate of Donald Jr. admitted to The Post.

“I wanted to throw a fundraiser for [the elder Trump last spring], and my fiancée was like, ‘Don’t you dare! You’ll never get one ounce of business again in this town,’ ” said the classmate, who has his own hedge fund.

Ever since the president-elect’s win in November, his family’s life in the Big Apple has been turned upside down. With 78.5 percent of city voters casting their ballots for Hillary Clinton, liberal New Yorkers are still waging an anti-Trump campaign — often aimed at his three oldest children, Donald Jr., 38, Ivanka, 35, and Eric, 32, all born and raised in Manhattan.

So what’s it like when your hometown — supposedly the most tolerant city in the nation — turns intolerant toward you?

The sad thing about this story is the people responsible for harassing the Trump kids will scream for more.