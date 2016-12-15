Chinese retirees could fuel the next overseas property boom - BBC

More and more of China’s elderly are looking to retire abroad – and property developers are looking to cash in.

By Justin Bergman 15 December 2016

When Mika Sun started looking for a retirement house for his parents, he had a few non-negotiable requirements.

Decent healthcare was a must, as was a safe community and a pristine environment. It also had to be a good investment, at a price Sun — a 35-year-old network engineer at a telecommunications firm in Shanghai — could afford.

This retirement dream of palm trees and sunny skies wasn’t in China, though. Like many well-travelled Chinese, Sun found what he was looking for overseas — specifically, in Irvine, California, a city 40 miles southeast of Los Angeles in the US. He recently bought a townhouse there for his parents, and in a few years when he’s secured a US visa, he plans to move there for work and his parents will follow.

