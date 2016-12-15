Muslim woman 'made up NY subway hate attack' by Trump fans

December 15, 2016

A young Muslim woman who reported being harassed on the New York subway by supporters of US President-elect Donald Trump has been arrested for fabricating the story, officials say.

Yasmin Seweid, 18, said three men had called her a "terrorist".

She has been charged with filing a false report and obstructing governmental administration.

She reportedly later admitted to police she had been out drinking and had made up the story as an excuse.

The student originally told police the men had told her to "get out of this country" and to "get the f****** hijab off your head!", NBC reports.

She said they had tried to tear off her headscarf and that no bystanders had intervened during the alleged incident on 1 December. She also said that one of the men had grabbed her bag, breaking the strap.

"It breaks my heart that so many individuals chose to be bystanders while watching me get harassed verbally and physically by these disgusting pigs," she said on Facebook one day later, according to NBC

Continue reading...