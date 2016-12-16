German media say boy, 12, planned twin bomb attacks

Kim Hjelmgaard USA TODAY December 16, 2016

BERLIN — A 12-year-old boy twice failed to denote explosives in the southern German city of Ludwigshafen, local media reported Friday.

Focus magazine reported the boy was born in Germany to Iraqi parents and had been "religiously radicalized," possibly by someone with ties to the Islamic State. Federal prosecutors are investigating but have not confirmed any Islamic State links.

The magazine said the boy tried initially to set off a nail bomb at a Christmas market. When that didn't work, he left explosives in a backpack near a building that houses a shopping center and government office. Nobody was injured in either incident.

Germany has taken in more migrants and refugees from conflict zones such as Iraq and Syria than any other European country over the last two years. It has seen a number of small-scale terror-related assaults but it has so far managed to avoid high-profile attacks such as have occurred in Belgium and France.

