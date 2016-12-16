UPS mixup sends rifle to family expecting toy

Published December 16, 2016 FoxNews.com

A military rifle wasn’t the Christmas present a little girl was expecting when a UPS driver delivered a package to her grandparents’ Long Island home the other day.

Newsday, the local newspaper, reports that 66-year-old Joel Berman opened the keyboard-sized case containing the gun in front of his wife and 6-year-old granddaughter Wednesday night at his home in Oceanside, N.Y.

Inside the foam-lined case was a semi-automatic rifle along with a scope, a stand, an ammo clip and copies of an Arizona man's driver's license and concealed-weapons permit.

Berman says his granddaughter's mouth popped open when she saw the gun instead of the toy plane she was anticipating.