Newsvine

Suz (Scathingly Brilliant)

About LOVING NEWSVINE SINCE 02/2008 Articles: 23 Seeds: 334 Comments: 8114 Since: Sep 2012

UPS mixup sends rifle to family expecting toy

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Suz (Scathingly Brilliant) View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONFOXNews.com
Seeded on Fri Dec 16, 2016 10:11 AM
Discuss:

Published December 16, 2016   FoxNews.com

A military rifle wasn’t the Christmas present a little girl was expecting when a UPS driver delivered a package to her grandparents’ Long Island home the other day.

Newsday, the local newspaper, reports that 66-year-old Joel Berman opened the keyboard-sized case containing the gun in front of his wife and 6-year-old granddaughter Wednesday night at his home in Oceanside, N.Y.

Inside the foam-lined case was a semi-automatic rifle along with a scope, a stand, an ammo clip and copies of an Arizona man's driver's license and concealed-weapons permit.

Berman says his granddaughter's mouth popped open when she saw the gun instead of the toy plane she was anticipating.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor