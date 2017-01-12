Owasso Chiropractor And Wife Free Buck Stuck On Fence

Posted: Jan 12, 2017 2:55 PM CST Updated: Jan 12, 2017 2:57 PM CST

By: Tess Maune, News On 6

OWASSO, Oklahoma -

A young buck is running free again after getting some getting some help from an Owasso chiropractor and his wife. This deer got hung up on a fence while trying to jump into a neighborhood east of Owasso.

Holly Kirk spotted the buck Wednesday morning and called Game Warden Brandon Fulton to ask what she could do to get the deer down. With coaching from Fulton, Holly and her husband, Dr. Daren Kirk - with Kirk Chiropractic and Wellness Center - draped a blanket over the buck's head and put a table under his backside.

That helped take some of the weight and pressure off the deer's skin where he was hung.

