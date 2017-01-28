Baby Dolphin Dies On Argentina Beach As Tourists Seek Selfies : SCIENCE

By Katrina Pascual Tech Times 28 January 2017

Photograph: Mike Aguilera Getty Images

Not again. Another animal — this time a baby dolphin — dies in the name of the perfect tourist selfie on beaches.

Argentinean paper La Capital reported that last Sunday, a tourist mob dragged the dolphin from the waters of San Bernardo, located around 200 miles south of Buenos Aires. A crowd can be seen in a YouTube video standing or kneeling around the small one, petting it.

Animals As Photo Props

“They let him die,” an observer quoted in the news report told TV channel C5N, saying the crowd could have returned the dolphin to the water while he was still breathing.

“But everyone started taking photos and touching him. They said he was already dead,” the witness added.

