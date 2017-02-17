A Harvard University scientist's attempt to resurrect a woolly mammoth raises ethical questions

By Akshat Rathi February 17, 2017

A few years ago, bringing back an extinct species was considered science fiction. That’s no longer the case. Developments in cloning and our ability to work with ancient DNA have made some scientists so confident that they claim to be on the brink of achieving the feat.

George Church, a geneticist at Harvard University, recently announced that scientists are leading a “de-extinction” effort that will result in a hybrid mammoth-elephant embryo. This could, in a sense, bring back the ancient beast.

There are more than 24,000 threatened species as of 2016, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature database. Not all of them are as cute as pandas or as majestic as the Bengal tiger, but their existence today contributes to keeping the ecosystem in balance.

