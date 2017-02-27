George W Bush backs free press in rare interview - BBC News

US & Canada February 27, 2017

Former US President George W Bush has said a free press is "indispensable to democracy" during a rare TV interview.

He told NBC's Today programme a free media was needed to call those in power to account.

President Donald Trump has feuded with some media groups since taking office, calling negative news coverage "fake".

Mr Bush also said that the question of any links between associates of Donald Trump and the Russian government "does need to be answered".

President Bush was speaking to Today's Matt Lauer ostensibly to promote his new book - a collection of portraits of military veterans he has met.

Mr Bush said: "Power can be very addictive and it can be corrosive, and it's important for the media to call to account people who abuse their power."

Mr Trump has branded some parts of the media as "enemies of America".

Mr Bush said he had spent time in office trying to convince Russian President Vladimir Putin that he needed an independent media.

"It's kind of hard to tell others to have an independent, free press when we're not willing to have one ourselves," Mr Bush said.

'We all need answers'

