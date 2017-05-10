Judge criticises 'inhuman' separation of elderly couples

May 10, 2017

Separating elderly couples against their wishes when one or both move to care homes must end, Britain's most senior family judge has said.

Sir James Munby said it was "simply inhumanity" that couples who have spent decades together can be separated in their final years, the Times reports.

In a speech on Tuesday he said such practices could be fatal.

He urged social workers to apply a "common decency test" and do more to keep couples together.

Broken heart

Sir James, the president of the family division of the High Court, said it was "absolutely shocking and a profound indictment of our society" that elderly, vulnerable couples who wanted to live together were sometimes refused shared accommodation and told, "you're going to go here, you're going to go there".

Speaking at the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services (Adass) conference in Stafford, Staffordshire, he said he believed separation from a lifelong companion could be fatal.

"We do know that people die from what colloquially we call a broken heart," he said.

"It is very striking. One reads... cases where one spouse, after a 60 or 50-year marriage, has died and the other dies two days later.

"That is not chance or coincidence, I suspect."

Jonathan Delorme said his parents, Tony and Peggy, from Eastbourne, East Sussex, were separated by care workers after spending more than 70 years together.

Jonathan said his father developed Alzheimer's and died, aged 95, within a month of their separation.

