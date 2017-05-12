'You are paddleboarding next to approximately 15 great white sharks,' chopper tells Calif. beachgoers

By Travis M. Andrews and Derek Hawkins May 12 at 5:26 AM

“You are paddleboarding next to approximately 15 great white sharks,” Deputy Brian Stockbridge announced via a loudspeaker.

Stockbridge was in a helicopter, flying off the coast of Dana Point in Orange County, Calif., at about 2 p.m. local time on Wednesday. And, indeed, swimming in the Pacific Ocean below and clearly visible from the air, were several great white sharks. Their fins rose menacingly from the water as they glided back and forth.

“They are advising you exit the water in a calm manner,” Stockbridge added. “The sharks are as close as the surf line.”

No one was hurt, and OC Lifeguards Chief Jason Young said the situation wasn’t dire enough to call for an ocean closure, which only occurs when the sharks are more than 8 feet long or acting aggressively.

“We haven’t had any reports of anyone being bumped or charged, just observations of them either swimming or breaching,” he told the Ocean County Register.

But he added this isn’t the first sign of great white sharks in the area lately.

