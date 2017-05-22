Latin American immigrants eye Canada as US deportation fears grow

Immigrants eye Canada as US deportation fears grow

Montreal (CNN) — Pass through the pews of Our Lady of Guadalupe church and you'll get a glimpse of this country's newest immigrants. A man from Mexico arrived here as a tourist, but hopes to study French and find a way to stay. A family from El Salvador came here from the United States, where they feared officials would deport them. A Venezuelan family fleeing the rising turmoil in their country says they're seeking refuge. A growing number of immigrants from Latin America say they're looking north. Some say in previous years the United States would have been their first choice. But President Donald Trump's policies made them reconsider their plans and try their luck in Canada instead.

Experts have words of caution for people considering making the trek. It's harder than it sounds, they say, to meet government requirements under Canadian asylum laws and have the chance to stay.

Who's trying to immigrate to Canada? How are US policies influencing them? And what happens once they make it north of the border?

To get a better sense, CNN visited several places that have become hubs for immigrants journeying to Canada. Here is what we found:

Where journeys begin

