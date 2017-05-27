Muslim man files $100M lawsuit against Dearborn Little Caesars...

By Sierra Pedraja May 26, 2017

DEARBORN - A Muslim man who ordered a pizza from a Little Caesars in Dearborn has filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the pizza chain, alleging that the pizza he was sold contained pork even though it was advertised otherwise.

The suit, which was filed by Mohamad Bazzi, alleges that the pizza he ordered March 20 from a Little Caesars in Dearborn was labeled as “halal,” which means it meets Islamic food consumption standards.

The suit states that the pizza he received and consumed contained pork, which is a meat not considered halal in Islamic law.

Bazzi’s attorney alleges that the sale was a violation of the “Wayne County Halal and Kosher Anti-Fraud and Truth-In-Labeling Ordinance.”

He further states that the public has a right to know about the “fraud that is being perpetrated in Dearborn, Michigan, the community with the highest concentrations of Muslims in North America.”

In the suit, Bazzi’s attorney says that a “Halal Pepperoni” sign is displayed in the window of the Little Caesars, which would lead people to believe that the halal pizzas sold there contain no pork.

Court documents say that Bazzi took his pizza home and began to eat it with his wife. After taking a few bites, the suit states that Bazzi realized that the pepperoni on the pizza was pork, rather than another meat that would be considered halal.

After consuming the pizza, court documents allege that Bazzi and his wife became sick after realizing they had consumed pork.

Continue reading...

Soosalah’s Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this Newsvine member.