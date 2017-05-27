In Europe, World Leaders Try To Change Trump's Mind On Climate Change : NPR

Camila Domonoske May 26, 2017

Photograph: German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May hold discussions during the G-7 summit in Taormina, Italy, on Friday. Guido Bergmann/Bundesregierung via Getty Images

It was eight against one, according to German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

On one side, leaders of Canada, Japan, France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom, plus two EU representatives. On the other side, President Trump.

And up for debate, the peril of climate change and the urgency of the U.S. commitment to the Paris accord to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Merkel said that everyone at the table at the G-7 summit in Taormina, Italy, was urging Trump to stick with the pact, according to Reuters.

After that conversation, Trump economic adviser Gary Cohn said the president's views are "evolving" and that he feels "much, much more knowledgeable" after the conversation with world leaders.

"He came here to learn. He came here to get smarter," Cohn said. "His views are evolving, which is exactly as they should be." Any decision on climate change would ultimately be based on what's best for the United States, Cohn said.

The Paris accord, created in 2015 after lengthy negotiations, calls on 196 nations to ratchet back greenhouse gas emissions. The goal is to keep the rise in global temperatures no higher than 2 degrees Celsius, as compared with pre-industrial levels. (As NPR reported at the time, the global average temperature has already increased about 1 degree Celsius.)

