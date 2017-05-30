Exclusive: 'Idiotic' party-goers photographed dancing with dead mammal in student accommodation in Cork

By Denise Calnan May, 2017

PHOTOGRAPHS have emerged of party-goers dancing with a dead mammal at a student accommodation complex in Cork.

Independent.ie is also aware of a video which shows the mammal being thrown out a window of the apartment.

It is understood the dead mammal was brought into the complex to a party on Wednesday night.

Animal welfare officials initially believed the animal was a small dolphin, however it is now believed it is a harbour porpoise, a small marine mammal similar to a dolphin.

Photographs have emerged of the mammal lying on its side next to a wall, with others showing two young males dancing with the carcass in the kitchen area of an apartment.

One young man is holding the mammal over his shoulder, while the other young man can be seen photographing the incident on his phone.

The images appeared on the social media app Snapchat, where photos only appear for a maximum of 24 hours.

The incident occurred at the Parchment Square Student Accommodation complex on the Model Farm Road, Cork.

The accommodation is the closest complex to CIT and each apartment can house up to five people.

It is understood the two young men involved in the incident are not students at CIT.

Continue reading...

Disturbing photograph