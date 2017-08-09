HERE'S ADORABLE - This should make you smile Mule!

I can't help it. The baby rhino reminds me of my Harry. I miss him so much.

They say the best kind of friendships are the most unlikely as proven by this unusual animal duo.

Captured on camera, baby rhino, Gertje and lovable goat, Lammie, show their incredible bond by skipping and playing together during a walk outside.

The heart-warming footage, taken by assistant curator, Karien Smit, shows white rhino, Gertle, trying to copy its best friend&amp;rsquo;s behaviour by hopping around like a lamb.