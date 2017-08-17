Gettysburg park officials: Confederate monuments here to stay

By Dustin B. Levy, The (Hanover, Pa.) Evening Sun

Published 6:17 p.m. ET Aug. 15, 2017

HANOVER, Pa. — Despite national discourse on the appropriateness of Confederate monuments, the ones in Gettysburg are not going anywhere, according to park officials.

The movement to take down monuments honoring figures from the Confederacy came to a boil on Saturday when three people died in Charlottesville, Va., during a white supremacist rally to protest plans to remove a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee.

A man plowed into a crowd of counter-protesters with his car, killing a woman and injuring 19 other people. Two state troopers died when their helicopter crashed as they were monitoring events.

Debates like the one in Charlottesville are not expected to come to the Gettysburg battlefield.

The Gettysburg National Military Park, which memorializes soldiers who fought and died during the Battle of Gettysburg, including men who served in the Confederate Army of Northern Virginia, has not received any complaints or requests related to the monuments, said Katie Lawhon, park spokeswoman.

"These memorials, erected predominantly in the early and mid-20th century, are an important part of the cultural landscape," Lawhon said in an email.

More than 1,325 monuments, markers and plaques reflect how the 1863 clash has been remembered by different generations of Americans.

