Pope Francis, Christianity threatened in ISIS propaganda video that Vatican aide calls worrying

Attack on Manila resort occurs as Philippines battles ISIS

Pope Francis' top aide said a propaganda video released by Islamic State group militants in the Philippines threatening the pontiff is worrying but notes Vatican security was already at a high level.

Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See's No. 2 official, said he has seen the video of militants desecrating Christian statues and threatening the pope by saying they'll come to Rome, as they tear in half photos of him and his predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI.

In the video, aimed at attacking Christianity, a narrator celebrates “the truthful soldiers of Mohammed” who are fighting in Asia. It shows them setting a church on fire.

The video also features ISIS militants wrecking decorations in a church, including statues of Jesus, Mary and St. Joseph.

Remember this, you kuffar, we will be in Rome, we will be in Rome, inshallah,” a supposed terrorist named “Abu Jindal” says to the camera.

Photos of Pope Francis and Pope Benedict XVI are shown being ripped in half.

“After all their efforts, it would be the religion of the cross that would be broken,” the narrator says as footage of a church in flames rolls in the background. “The crusader's enmity toward the Muslims only served to embolden a generation of youth.”

The propaganda was distributed by ISIS-aligned media organization Al Hayat. It also includes violent clips from fighting scenes in Marawi City – showing dead soldiers and jihadists shooting with AK-47s – while the narrator urges East Asian Muslims to come and “perform jihad,” Catholic News Agency reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.